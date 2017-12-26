App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 26, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh introduces power scheme to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday

"To begin with Lohban and Gausana, the two villages of Mathura district have been covered for 100 per cent electrification on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said Srikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh has launched a free household power connection scheme for the poor in the state to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

"To begin with Lohban and Gausana, the two villages of Mathura district have been covered for 100 per cent electrification on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," said Srikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister.

The government has a target of covering 16 million by 2018-end, driven by Yogi Adityanath government's motto 'Prakash hai to vikas hai' (the barometer of development is light), he stated.

As against the target of 4 crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saubhagy scheme, the state so far has provided 25 lakh household connections.

related news

The government has also introduced Kisan Uday Yojana, a novel scheme for farmers, the minister said, adding that existing 5 HP/7.5 HP submersible and coupling sets of farmers will be replaced free of cost.

According to Sharma, the scheme, which would cover 10 lakh farmers by 2022, wold lead to 35 per cent saving on power consumption.

On allegations that the power tariff has been enhanced to benefit private power suppliers, he said the picture in reality is otherwise.

BPL card holders, those without a roof or having less than Rs 35,000 as income a year are eligible. They can get get connection by paying Rs 550 only as against the earlier Rs 10,000.

He said initial payment under the scheme would be only Rs 50 while the rest is payable in 10 instalments of Rs 50 each.

On allegations of former minister Raghuvansh Pratap Singh that Lalu Yadav has been jailed in the fodder scam as per Delhi's plan, he said it has become a fashion to target Modi.

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Economy #India #power #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.