Uttar Pradesh Budget: CM Yogi Adityanath keeps his word on farm loan waiver in his budget

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government presented its maiden Budget after assuming power earlier this year. The Budget which is the biggest ever for Uttar Pradesh has set its sights on achieving 10 percent growth rate in the next five years.

At Rs 3,84,659.71 crore, this year’s budget was almost 11 percent higher than previous year’s budget.

While primarily focussing on central schemes the UP chief minister kept his promise of farm loan waivers and allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the same.

Apart from these the Budget focussed mainly on development projects, employment generation, education and boosting cultural heritage among others.

Below listed are some of the other major highlights of the Budget:



Rs 3,255 crore has been allocated for construction of toilets across the state.



Cities in UP will receive Rs 1,000 for Swachh Bharat Mission

Rs 25 crore has been allocated towards development of water sports in Gorakhpur district.

The state's four metros will receive Rs 288 crore along with Rs 3,972 crore for the maintenance of roads.



Rs 71 crore has been allocated to connect headquarters of major cities with four-lane roads.





The government has allocated Rs 551 crore towards Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan.



Rs 254 crore has been allocated towards mid-day meal scheme.



An amount of Rs 142 crore has been set aside for student scholarships up to class tenth.



Socks, shoes and sweaters will be distributed among school children, for which an amount of Rs 300 crore has been set aside.



Rs 50 crore will be allocated for WIFI in degree colleges and university campuses.



The state will celebrate Bachpan Divas on 5th of every month, Laadli Divas on 15th and Matratva Divas on 25th of every month.





State will have a new policy towards renewable power like solar power

Farmers will enjoy better role in order to augment forest cover.

