USFDA increases generic filing fee by over 100 percent

Indian drug makers will have to pay more for generic filings in the US from October as the US drug regulator doubled the fee of Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) filings citing rising workload.

Under the new Generic Drug User Fee Amendments of 2017 (GDUFA II) — the fee for processing ANDAs will see increases of more than USD 100,000, from USD 70,480 in 2017 to USD 171,823 in 2018.

The new rates will apply from October 1, 2017, through September 30, 2018. The fee is based on negotiations between the industry and USFDA as part of a new five-year reauthorisation of the FDA user fee programs signed into law last month.

USFDA said the increase in generic fee will help them to increase the overall capacity and capabilities of the generic drug application review program and reduce the workload.

“To achieve GDUFA II commitments, (US)FDA must increase the overall capacity and capabilities of the generic drug application review program through a user fee structure that provides stable, predictable funding, that is efficient in design and feasible to execute,” the agency said in a statement.

GDUFA I was built on the assumption that FDA would receive 750 ANDAs per year.

“ANDAs are the primary workload driver of the program. Over the first 4 years of GDUFA I, ANDA receipts have averaged approximately 1,000 per year. To address the increased workload, FDA hired additional staff and is projected to spend about USD 430 million in the final year of GDUFA I. In order to maintain FDA’s current productivity and implement negotiated improvements, industry and FDA agreed that user fees should total USD 493.6 million annually adjusted each year for inflation.

For active pharmaceutical drug makers — USFDA reduced the fee of filing drug master files (DMF) by 7 percent to USD 47,829.

For the foreign facility inspections – US FDA has reduced fee for finished dosage formulation (FDF) plants by 21 percent to USD 226,097, while it increased the fee for inspection of API units by 1.9 percent to USD 60,367

The fee for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is retained at USD 85,362.

The US contributes close to half of the sales of most Indian drug makers.