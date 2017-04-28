US retains India on list of patent violating countries

Moneycontrol News

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Friday retained India on its list of patent violating countries, citing it as one of the world’s most challenging major economies with respect to protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP).

USTR on Friday released the 2017 “Special 301” Report, reviewing global developments on trade and intellectual property (IP) and identifying trading partners with harmful records on protection, enforcement, or market access for US innovators and creators.

The report calls on US trading partners to address IP-related trade barriers, with a special focus on the countries identified on the Watch List and Priority Watch List.

The report said despite positive statements and initiatives upon which the Narendra Modi administration has embarked, the pace of reform has not matched high-level calls to foster innovation and promote creativity.

“USTR identifies India on the Priority Watch List for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its IP framework on longstanding and new challenges that have negatively affected US right holders over the past year,” the report said

“Longstanding IP challenges facing US business in India include those which make it difficult for innovators to receive and maintain patents in India, particularly for pharmaceuticals and software, enforcement action and policies that are insufficient to curb the problem, copyright policies that do not properly incentivize the creation and commercialization of content, and an outdated and insufficient trade secrets legal framework,” the report added.

The report also expressed new and growing concerns, including with respect to draft policies that negatively affect the commercialization of biotechnology, and the positions that India supports and voices in multilateral forums on IP issues, continuing to generate skepticism about whether India is serious about pursuing pro-innovation and creative growth policies.

The USTR's Special 301 report is a Congressionally-mandated annual report that has been issued every year beginning in 1989. It identifies trade barriers to US companies and products in foreign shores owing to the host country's intellectual property laws, including trademarks, patents, copyright and trade secrets.

The US government exerts pressure on the countries in the watchlist to address both emerging and continuing concerns and reviews the list annually based on public hearings.

The countries that continue to fail were put on priority foreign country category that mandates the US government to impose unilateral trade sanctions.

Along with India, 10 other countries including China, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Argentina, Algeria, Ukraine, Kuwait, Venezuela, Chile were placed in the Priority Watch List.

India was added to the priority watch list by the US government based on complaints of MNC drug makers led by US companies over India’s poor enforcement of intellectual property law.

It was with special reference to certain provisions of amended Indian patent law of 2005, including Section 3 (d) which denies a patent grant for incremental research; it also flagged worries over use of compulsory licensing and failure to ensure regulatory data protection.

The US Chamber of Commerce welcomed the USTR decision to place India on Priority Watch List.

“Almost a year after the announcement of its long-anticipated National IPR Policy, India continues to dismiss the need for substantive changes to its IP laws and regulations,” said Mark Elliot, executive vice-president at Global Intellectual Property Center of US Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

“We will continue to encourage the Indian government to address the biggest gaps in its IP protections, including: uncertainties and challenges in the patent system (with particular regard for computer-related inventions (CRI) and Section 3(d) of the Patent Act), the need to modernize copyright laws, and the need for regulatory data protections,” the statement added.

According to US government estimates, in total, IP-intensive industries directly and indirectly support 45.5 million American jobs, about 30 percent of all employment in the United States.

By identifying the IP-related trade barriers, the report helps focus efforts towards protecting and creating US jobs, and promoting free and fair trade that benefits all Americans, USTR said.