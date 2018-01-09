US govt drops controversial plan on H-1B visas: Report

The Donald Trump administration has dropped a controversial proposal that sought to tighten norms relating to H-1B visa, and among other things, suggested deporting green card applicants whose visas had expired.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the H-1B visa policy change, if implemented, will in anyway have a short-term impact on India. Now that the policy change has been withdrawn, it has brought in a huge relief for Indians and other foreigners working in the US.

An American publication, McClatchy, reported that the proposal was withdrawn. "The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is instead considering other methods to promote the Buy American, Hire American policy," the report said.

A Hindustan Times report later quoted a USCIS official as saying that the immigration body "is not considering a regulatory change that would force H-1B visa holders to leave the United States by changing our interpretation of section 104(c) of AC-21, which provides for H-1B extensions beyond the six-year limit."

"Even if it were, such a change would not likely result in these H-1B visa holders having to leave the United States because employers could request extensions in one-year increments under section 106(a)-(b) of AC21 instead," the official added.

Media reports had previously quoted officials from the Department of Homeland Security as saying that the government was considering tightening the norms related to the H1-B programme.

The subsequent media coverage sparked an outrage from tech companies, which said the proposal inhibited the flow of talent and would be counter-productive.