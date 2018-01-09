App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 09, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

US dollar ends sharply higher against rupee

The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at Rs 63.71/72 per dollar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US dollar ended sharply higher against the rupee at Rs 63.71/72 per dollar and the Pound sterling also finished higher at Rs 86.23/25 per pound at the close of the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market here today.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs per unit) Unit Interbank RBI Reference US Dollar 63.71/72 US Dollar Rs 63.4690 Pound Sterling 86.23/25 Euro Rs 75.9153 Euro 75.97/99 Japanese Yen (100) 56.52/54.

