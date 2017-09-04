Urjit Patel completes a year: Seven challenges that the RBI governor saw through

Moneycontrol News

Urjit Patel took over as the 24th governor of the Reserve Bank of India last year in September. Today, he completes a year at the helm of India's central bank.

The first year of his tenure has seen many ups and downs which he has faced with a strong face. Here is the list of major steps taken by RBI during his stewardship:

Demonetisation: Just two months into the office and Patel was tasked with managing the world’s largest currency recall exercise. On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that high-value currency notes, which amounted to 86 percent of the total circulation of the currency, invalid in the country.

Post-demonetisation, 7.6 lakh or 762,072 pieces of counterfeit or fake notes were detected in the banking system, which was a rise of 20.4 percent from the previous year as per the recently released data by RBI.

Remonetisation: What immediately followed demonetisation was printing and supplying of currency notes as soon as possible. The process is more or less complete by now.

Non-Performing Assets (NPAs): If Raghuram Rajan is credited for identifying bad loans, Patel deserves the credit to move towards resolving the problem. An amended section in Banking Regulation Act, allows RBI to issue directions to the banking companies for resolution of stressed assets from time to time. The governor has been using this power to select companies which need to be sent to National Company Law Tribunal for insolvency processes.

To deal with 10 lakh crore of NPAs, by now the RBI has released two lists of 12 and 40 corporate defaulters which have been referred to National Company Law Tribunal.

Monetary policy: In October 2016, Patel became the first RBI governor to oversee interest rate-related decisions by an empowered monetary policy committee (MPC). Despite pressure from the central government and India Inc., Patel has succeeded in keeping inflation control as RBI’s primary focus. His success reflects in the inflation rate which has been hovering around 3 percent for two months now.

He has also been hawkish on interest rates. In the last 12 months, RBI has cut the repo rate (the rate at which RBI lends to banks) only twice — each time by 25 basis points.

Loan Waivers: RBI governor has displayed his displeasure over the culture of waiving farm loans every now and then as these create a perverse incentive structure, distorts the loan market and puts a premium on defaults.

Stable Rupee: The rupee has been stable for a while now. Less volatility translates to better investor sentiment and market conditions.

Despite pressure on flows in November after the Trump victory and demonetisation, Governor Patel ensured the return of 25 billion dollars invested in the special FCNR scheme without even a ripple in the markets.