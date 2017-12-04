Urea imports down by 7.25% in April-October

The world's second largest urea consumer had, in contrast, imported 4 MT of the commodity in the first seven months of the last financial year. About 5-7 MT of urea is imported annually as domestic output is lower than the demand of 32 MT.
The country's urea imports fell by 7.25 per cent to 3.71 million tonne (MT) during the April- October period of the current fiscal, as per the industry data.
The nitrogen fertiliser is imported through canalising agencies. According to the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), domestic urea output would be around 24 MT in the current fiscal as against 24.2 MT in last year.