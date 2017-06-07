UP to promote micro-irrigation: Minister

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking a number of steps such as promotion micro-irrigation system to deal with water shortage in the state, a minister said.

Owing to shortage of water, the state government has decided to promote micro-irrigation system, UP irrigation minister Dharm Pal Singh told reporters here.

"Instructions have been issued for cleaning ponds prior to rainy season to pave the way for bulk storage of water," Singh said. Besides, cleaning of canals is on and efforts would be made to get the land of irrigation department vacated from unauthorised encroachment, he added.

E-tendering system has been introduced for eliminating corruption in the department, he disclosed. He also claimed that renovation of the ghats was in full swing in Mathura.