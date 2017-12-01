App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 01, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley

At a media briefing, he also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders.

At a media briefing, he also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban.

"Today's results (in UP) have only reaffirmed it," he said.

The ruling BJP today forged ahead of its rivals, leading on 14 of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh where the civic bodies polls were held in three phases, according to trends from these seats in the first four hours of counting of votes.

The Congress has used GST glitches and note ban to attack the BJP in Gujarat polls.

"GST has made doing business and trade very easy. The market size for every trader has grown. Now the whole country is his market," Jaitley said.

He declined to comment on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's 'dharam ki dalali' barb at the BJP. "There is no need to answer to this," Jaitley said.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Economy #GST #India

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.