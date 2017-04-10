UP govt working on IT Parks, Start-Ups to generate employment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare an elaborate work plan to establish the largest business incubator in the country near Lucknow airport.

Stressing the need for job creation, he said efforts should be made through IT Parks and Start-Up Incubators to ensure that 70 lakh people get opportunities for employment and self-employment in the next five years.

The UP Chief Minister issued these orders while going through the presentations of the Information and Technology Department, which continued till late last night, a release said.

He has also issued orders to all the departments to ensure that e-tendering is implemented while awarding government contracts. "This will also ensure transparency," he said.

The Chief Minister also warned that the service providers at various Jan Seva Kendras in UP, who are not providing proper facilities and service to the public, would face stringent action from the government.

He directed the officials to speed up the starting of the incubator facility at Mathura's Hindustan College, and complete all the necessary formalities in the next 100 days, according to the release.

Adityanath also told the department officials to hold special awareness programme on e-transactions on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

He has asked the departmental officials to prepare a detailed work plan to establish 'Electronics Sadan' in Lucknow.