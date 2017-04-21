UP govt to open stores to sell medicines at lower prices

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to open "Jan Aushadhi" stores in all districts of the state to sell quality medicines to people at cheaper prices.

"Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in all districts under PM Jan Aushadhi scheme to provide cheap and quality medicine to people. It will also help in giving employment to pharmacists and Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance will also be given to them," Medical and Health minister Siddharth Nath Singh said while addressing a meeting here.

Six hundred generic medicines and 155 surgical items will be included in this scheme and those interested will be encouraged to open these stores at prominent places in their respective cities.

"Presently medicines for cardiac diseases are available between Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh but now the same will be available through these stores between Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000," the minister said.