UP govt orders sugar producers to pay 15% interest on FY17 cane arrears

In a big setback for Uttar Pradesh-based sugar producers who have not cleared their payments to farmers yet, the state government has asked them to pay an interest of 15 percent on cane arrears for the last fiscal.

The producers had met new UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath just a fortnight ago and he had promised them a positive sugar policy.

On March 23, the Adityanath had asked private millers to settle arrears and warned of strict action against defaulters.

Four or five companies are believed to be responsible for 80 percent of the arrears. A minister in the government had said that Rs 4,000 crore of dues remained unpaid.

Going into the new season, the dues will have to be paid to the farmers within 14 days.