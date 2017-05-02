App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 02, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

UP Cabinet approves implementation of GST

The decision in this regard was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

UP Cabinet approves implementation of GST

The Uttar Pradesh government today approved implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the state and the same will be passed in the Assembly in the session commencing from May 15.

The decision in this regard was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

"The revenue of the state is likely to increase after implementation of the GST in the first session of this government," Cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

"If there is any burden on the state exchequer due to implementation of the GST, the government will meet it for the next five years. Petroleum products will not be covered under the GST," he said.

The state cabinet also approved a new cabinet policy under which Group B officers will be transferred by their departmental heads and officers above this level will be transferred by the government.

"The limit of transfers will about 20 per cent and Divyangs will be excluded from it," the minister said.

On mining sector, the government has decided to constitute a district-level mining foundation as per the Centre's directives and money collected by it through royalties will be used for people's welfare and other works.

tags #Economy #f #GST #Uttar Pradesh government #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.