Until we reduce exemptions, tax-to-GDP ratio is not going to go up: Bibek Debroy

Exemptions under tax is the single most important problem in keeping the tax-to-GDP ratio from rising and compliance costs will not come down and the Income Tax (I-T) Department will review them, according to Bibek Debroy, Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Blaming India Inc's lobbying for inclusion of tax exemptions, Debroy said "Until we reduce the exemptions, the tax-to-GDP ratio is not going to go up. Until we eliminate the exemptions, the compliance costs are not going to go down.”

He was speaking at a seminar at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

He, however, said that "consensus" is yet to evolve on the subject and any announcement is unlikely to be made by the time Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during the Budget most likely to be on February 1.

"One of the reasons behind setting up this thing to look at Income Tax Act, which in any case ought to be looked at, is to address this issue of exemptions. But will the removal of exemptions on the direct tax side be taken care of by the time this Budget happens, I don't think we have enough of consensus," he said.

Debroy said hectic lobbying by the industry should be blamed for the inclusion of exemptions in the first place.

He claimed revenue of 5 percent of GDP equivalent is lost to exemptions and if the exemptions were not there, the tax-to-GDP ratio would have been 22 percent.

Currently, the current direct tax-to-GDP ratio is 5.6 percent.

According to him, "There is tax evasion, but what happens more often is not tax evasion but tax avoidance. Tax evasion is illegal, but tax avoidance is perfectly legitimate because of arrays of exemptions that are allowed.”

Regarding the critical question on when can there be a movement on eliminating exemptions, he said the six-member task force set up to overhaul the 50-year-old I-T Act will address the issue.

Direct tax exemptions

"On the direct tax exemptions, I don't think you should blame the politicians and bureaucracy. If you may want to blame them, you should blame the industry. Why else do you think they lobby this time of the year? Their central argument is to remove exemptions for everyone else, but retain exemptions for me."

He said the issue of exemptions was first mentioned by the Jaitley in his Budget speech along with a decision to reduce the corporate tax in a phased manner.

Debroy conceded that the GST is not perfect because of multiple rates and exemptions, but stressed that the indirect taxation reform is a step in the right direction.

"Yes, there are too many rates. But, those too many rates are better than the number of rates that used to exist earlier. Yes, there are exemptions, but the exemptions are fewer than what it used to be earlier," he said.

He said a centralised system of governance has been the problem with India and the country will not change if it is left to the governments.

Social infrastructure and data quality

Debroy said there are a slew of areas where the changes in social infrastructure are visible like with financial inclusion. After the success of the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, the debate should now be around how the people can use the accounts and the financial products which need to be given to them, he said.

The quality of data collection needs an improvement, Debroy said, adding that there is no credible way through which anyone can get figures on unemployment in the economy.

Admitting that skilling is a gap which needs to be filled, he cited some studies which say the demographic dividend is working for India and peg the contribution from the youth for GDP growth at up to 1 percentage point.

He said pressure from the citizens is essential for reforms and they do not happen only by the Government's initiative.

(With PTI inputs)

