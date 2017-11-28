App
Nov 28, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Unseasonal rain caused crop loss in 3.84 lakh hectares in Odisha

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kharif crop loss due to unseasonal rain has spread over 3.84 lakh hectares of agricultural land, the Odisha government said today.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said his office compiled the information provided by the collectors of all the 30 districts.

At least 19 districts in the state have been affected by the unseassonal rain this month, he said.

According to the SRC, the kharif crop damage have been reported from 135 blocks spead over 19 districts. "The unseasonal rain has affected kharif crops in over 3.84 lakh hectare of agricultural land," Sethi said.

However, the authorities of four districts like Nuapada, Malkangiri, Sonepur and Jharsuguda have recorded no crop loss due to the rain triggered by the low pressure last week.

With the damage evaluation reports reaching the SRC’s office, the government will soon announce a package to provide assistace for the affected farmers, a senior official of the SRC office said.

The government had on November 18 asked all the district collectors to send report of crop loss by November 25. The collectors were asked to furnish the list of affected villagers sustaining crop loss of 33 per cent and above.

Farmers who sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above due to the calamity are eligible to get agricultural input subsidy as per the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

