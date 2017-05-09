Universal Sompo General Insurance looks to outpace market growth in FY18

Private sector general insurance company Universal Sompo General Insurance is betting big on its retail portfolio to drive the premium growth in FY18.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rajiv Kumar, MD and CEO, Universal Sompo General Insurance said that in the previous financial year, the company posted a 42.3 percent growth in premiums.

“For the industry, crop insurance contributed a big chunk of the growth. When you look at Universal Sompo, motor is the largest segment and we expect to see motor third party premiums to see a growth,” he said.

With the premiums been recently increased for motor third party space for this financial year, Kumar views this is a positive step. Third party motor premiums are regulated by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and are revised on an annual basis based on the claims received.

“Our aim is to grow more than the insurance industry. Here, retail will drive the business and we would want to outpace the market. On one hand while we have been growing at a rate faster than the market, the market share is also marginally higher than last year,” he said.

On the health space, the insurer is looking to up its ante on the wellness front. Kumar said that when you looks at the health side, there is untapped potential especially in the individual health space, adding that they will have products with a wellness element in it.

“In health insurance, we will look at launching disease-specific insurance products. Further, wellness will also be inbuilt into our product proposition,” he added.

The government announced additional coverage for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Fianance minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech that the coverage of this scheme will be increased from 30 percent of cropped area in 2016-17 to 40 percent in 2017-18 and 50 percent in 2018-19.

“We expect that this year with the budget announcement, the coverage for crop insurance will go up further. We are also using satellites and geo-mapping to look at the crop cutting experience, output and crop yield,” said Kumar.

In terms of the distribution channels, while the insurer already have strong bank partners (Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank), Kumar said that they have also begun selling through the common services centres (CSCs) and are exploring the point of sale (PoS) channel as well.

Going forward, Kumar said that their direct sales team will also be scaled up. Similarly, they are planning to bring out a mobile application that will enable all products to be integrated on one platform.