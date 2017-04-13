App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 13, 2017 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Union Cabinet apprised of MoU between India, Russia in science

It will help in exchange of information about conferences, forums, exhibitions, seminars conducted that are of mutual interest, support and provision of conditions for the formation of scientific projects, aimed at conducting joint research, themes of which are determined jointly by the parties.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Russia for cooperation in the field of science and technology.

The MoU, inked in October last year, aims to facilitate and support joint scientific and research activities between the two countries.

It will help in exchange of information about conferences, forums, exhibitions, seminars conducted that are of mutual interest, support and provision of conditions for the formation of scientific projects, aimed at conducting joint research, themes of which are determined jointly by the parties.

The MoU, which will remain valid for five years, also seeks development of inter-disciplinary and multi- institutional projects with the involvement of the industry.

The Cabinet also approved an MoU on cooperation in the field of justice between India and Tunisia.

