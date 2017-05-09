Union Bank open to mergers as consolidation in banking sector gathers pace

Government-owned Union Bank of India is looking at mergers with its peer banks as consolidation in the public sector banking space gathers momentum.

The country's sixth-biggest public sector lender by assets was in the news in February for its discussions with another state-owned Dena Bank. However, this was denied by Union Bank Chairman and Managing Director Arun Tiwari.

Dena Bank Chairman and MD Ashwani Kumar had said previously that he had some initial discussions with his counterpart at Union Bank for a possible merger of the two banks.

In his last post results conference, Tiwari, the outgoing chairman, was happy to be seen as an acquiring bank and is open for a merger as many banks are a good buy in the present scenario.

"I am in for mergers but a merger should bring in efficiency. If two plus two makes greater than four then it makes sense. Today, there are banks that are a good bet for mergers and the emerged entity would be much efficient," Tiwari said.

Consolidation talks have been rife as the government has openly made claims of the need to have a few large banks instead of many smaller ones.

Amid capital challenges for banks, the government has also come out with a bad loan resolution plan that will eat away more capital towards provisioning of such loans.

The Centre has earmarked only Rs 10,000 crore for state-owned banks in the current year so far which is also based on performance conditions of banks. This is likely to create further hurdles to meet capital requirement by banks which can be overcome by mergers and consolidation in the industry.

Earlier this year, the government approved the biggest merger in the Indian banking sector with State Bank of India (SBI) merging its five associates and all-women Bharatiya Mahila Bank with itself.

Hinting of discussions with some peer banks, Tiwari said everybody is our friend. He added that, “Government says we should do it ourselves.”

Union Bank is also in the final stages for a tie-up in the asset management space and will be announcing it soon.

With a tax-write back of approximately Rs 420 crore, Union Bank registered a 12.5 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter ending March 2017 at Rs 108 crore.

For the full-year 2017, the Mumbai-based bank’s net profit more than halved to Rs 556 crore. This also prompted that bank to not pay back any dividends to the government, its largest shareholder, in its effort to conserve cash.

Asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 11.17 percent of gross advances at the end of March 31, 2017, against 8.70 percent year ago. Net NPAs or bad loans also rose to 6.57 percent of net advances as on fiscal year end from 5.25 percent last year.