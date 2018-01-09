Understanding the percentile game in engineering, management admissions

A simple textbook definition of 'percentile' in academics refers to the percentage of scores that fall below the mentioned number. When it comes to the applicability of it, it is not so simple.

For instance, if a student has scored in the top 20 percentile, then 80 percent people have scored below him/her.

With the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2017 results being announced yesterday, there is a rush among students to find out if they will be able to make a cut to the top management institutes in the country. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will announce their respective cut-offs, number of seats as well as the weightage given to different criteria in the next few days.

In the results that were announced yesterday, 20 students scored 100 percentile. While one may assume that all 20 students will be guaranteed admissions into the top IIMs at Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta, the reality is much different.

One, the IIMs have a system of weightage given to ensure that women, those from non-engineering backgrounds have a differential treatment. Hence, I may have scored a 99.9 or 100 percentile. But, a woman with a non-engineering degree will be allotted 10 points more to be given a fair treatment.

Second, IIMs also have a process of group discussions and interviews which again have a percentile system of selection. For instance, a student in the top 80 percentile in the group discussion stage may be chosen for the final interview.

Similarly, when the Ministry of Human Resource Development under former minister Kapil Sibal decided to announce sweeping changes in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that are used to gain admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), board examination marks were to be given equal importance.

To ensure this is done effectively, it was decided that those who progress from JEE Main to JEE Advanced, the final short-list of candidates for getting into an IIT would be on the basis of whether a student is in the top 20 percentile in their Class XII board scores. At the outset something that looked so simple led to confusion especially because different boards had a distinct marking system.

The Tamil Nadu state board had a large number of students scoring a neat 100 percent while that of an Indian School Certificate (ISC). Students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which had the moderation policy (now scrapped) to give grace marks for difficult questions were at an advantage.

Normalisation has now been introduced by JEE to have an equal measurement scale for students. But anomalies still prevail.

In the past, student bodies have lobbied for a simpler structure of selection of students into these top engineering and management institutes. But citing the sheer volume of students that apply each year for the IITs and IIMs, the institutions have expressed their inability to do so.