Apr 12, 2017 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

UK to become India's financial partner of choice: UK Def Secy

Britain today said it is poised to be India's financial "partner of choice" and a close ally for defence production post Brexit.

Britain's Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said there is a huge opportunity for both countries to join hands in co- production of defence platforms for global market.

Sir Michael was speaking at a reception hosted by British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith to celebrate the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, which actually falls on April 21.

"Post Brexit, we are perfectly poised to be India's financial partner of choice and its defence partner too," he Fallon, who is on four-day visit to India, said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar said India ties with Britain will not "wean" even after that country exits European Union.

"Our relations did not wean when Britain entered European Union. Why should it wean when Britain leaves it," Akbar said.

He said both Britain and EU will remain "very powerful" and strategic partners of India.

