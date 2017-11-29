App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 29, 2017 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK bows to EU pressure, could pay £ 50 billion as Brexit divorce bill

British Prime Minister Theresa May had last week received approval from key cabinet ministers to increase the amount of money the UK was willing to pay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to get France and Germany to agree to move negotiations to trade, the United Kingdom has agreed to a move by the European Union that would result in the UK paying £50 billion to the EU, according to a report by The Guardian.

In the course of the seemingly never-ending behind-the-scene negotiations, the UK has agreed to a gross financial settlement of £89 billion on leaving the EU. However, Britain expects the final net bill to be half as much.

According to the other estimates the bill could be between 45 and 55 billion Euros (USD 53-63 billion), with the final figure depending on how the two sides calculate from an agreed methodology.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had last week received approval from key cabinet ministers to increase the amount of money the UK was willing to pay.

However, sources told the newspaper that the Brexit cabinet subcommittee discussion did not include agreeing to a specific figure. The subcommittee instead agreed to sign up to a method by which the bill could be calculated.

The final amount is around 13 percent of the UK's total liabilities committed to as a member state, including the seven-year budget ending in 2020, pension costs and outstanding loans, etc.

Britain's current liabilities to the EU are estimated to be around £660 billion.

