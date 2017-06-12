UIDAI to prioritize GST applicants, charge Rs 25 per updation request

Moneycontrol News

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that oversees Aadhaar number enrolment, has asked all its registrars and enrolment agencies (EAs) to prioritize the goods and services tax applicants and taxpayers as they migrate to the GST platform and are required to update their mobile numbers in the Aadhaar database.

“These centers have been advised to use Update Client Lite (UCL) wherever available for updating mobile numbers. In cases where UCL is not available, mobile update may be got done using offline Enrolment Client Multi Platform (ECMP). The registrars and EAs have been asked to upload the packets immediately preferably on the same day,” Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI Ajay Bhushan Pandey said.

Updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar database will require physical presence of the taxpayer as mobile update requires biometric authentication of the Aadhaar holder, Pandey added.

The registrars/EAs have been authorised to collect a fee of Rs. 25 per update request.

Aadhaar enrolment and update facility is available through more than 40,000 permanent enrolment centers across the country except Assam and Meghalaya, UIDAI said in a statement.

Of these, over 15,000 centers run by UIDAI registrar CSC e-Gov also have online update clients (UCL) for faster update of mobile, e-mail and demographics.