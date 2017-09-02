Ludhiana-Delhi air service launched under UDAN scheme

App
Sep 02, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

As part of the Union government's UDAN scheme, air service between Ludhiana and Delhi was launched today.

An Air India flight landed at Sahnewal airport near here with 45 passengers from Delhi.

The flight is part of the regional connectivity scheme also known as 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' (UDAN) which seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable, with fares capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour flights.

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, city Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Aashu along with others welcomed the passengers and the crew.

A N Sharma, director, Sahnewal airport, said the 70- seater aircraft would fly four days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

