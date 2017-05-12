App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 12, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

UCO Bank Q4 net loss shrinks to Rs 588 cr, provisioning down

UCO Bank set aside Rs 1,577.60 crore to cover stressed assets during the quarter, down from Rs 2,344.88 crore in the previous year.

UCO Bank Q4 net loss shrinks to Rs 588 cr, provisioning down

Public lender UCO Bank narrowed its loss to Rs 588.19 crore during the March quarter as provisions for bad assets fell.

Net loss stood at Rs 1,715.15 crore in the same period last year.

Income in January-March was down at Rs 3,906.74 crore, from Rs 4,745.48 crore a year earlier.

For the entire 2016-17, the Kolkata-headquartered bank trimmed its net loss to Rs 1,850.67 crore as against Rs 2,788.25 crore earlier, showed its balancesheet.

Full-year income fell to Rs 18,440.29 crore compared to Rs 20,157.28 crore in 2015-16.

UCO Bank set aside Rs 1,577.60 crore to cover stressed assets during the quarter, down from Rs 2,344.88 crore in the previous year.

Asset quality improved with non-performing assets (NPAs) coming in at 8.94 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2017, from 9.09 per cent a year ago.

However, gross NPAs were a sticking point, which grew to 17.12 per cent of gross advances at the end of 2016-17, from the earlier 15.43 per cent.

The bank said no dividend has been announced for 2016-17.

The board of directors at a meeting held today also approved issuance of 75 crore shares by various means, including follow on public offer, qualified institutional placement or preferential allotment of shares.

The stock of UCO Bank closed 0.24 per cent down at Rs 41.55 on the BSE.

