App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 14, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

U.S. industrial output rises for fifth straight month

U.S. industrial production rose for a fifth straight month in June, helped by gains in mining, while the manufacturing sector rebounded.

U.S. industrial output rises for fifth straight month

U.S. industrial production rose for a fifth straight month in June, helped by gains in mining, while the manufacturing sector rebounded.

Overall industrial production rose 0.4 percent in June after being up a revised 0.1 percent in May.

Mining output increased 1.6 percent, with advances in oil and gas extraction, in coal mining and in drilling and support activities. Utilities output was unchanged.

Economists had expected industrial output to increase 0.3 percent from the previously reported flat reading in May.

Manufacturing rebounded 0.2 percent, in line with economist expectations, after an unrevised 0.4 percent fall in May.

Activity in the manufacturing sector, which makes up about 12 percent of the U.S. economy, has been slowing amid a moderation in oil prices and declining motor vehicle sales.

Capacity utilization, which measures how fully companies are deploying their resources, rose to 76.6 percent in June from 76.4 percent in May. Economists had forecast a 76.7 percent rate in June.

tags #Economy #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.