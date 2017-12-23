Two-day workshop to discuss ways to double farm income by 2022

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management will be organising a two-day workshop here in connection with the plan to double farmers' income by 2022.

The workshop will start tomorrow with an ICAR-NAARM release stating that the aim was to obtain farmers' views and experiences on the subject.

"Around 200 farmers from 24 states, Assistant Director Generals from ICAR headquarters and directors of over a dozen ICAR institutes will attend the workshop," it said.

The recommendations from the technical sessions would be discussed in the plenary session on Saturday which would be chaired by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the release stated.

The workshop is being conducted as a part of an ICAR project titled 'Farmers FIRST' which stands for Farmers' Farm, Innovations, Resources, Science and Technology, the release said.