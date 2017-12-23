App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 21, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two-day workshop to discuss ways to double farm income by 2022

The workshop will start tomorrow with an ICAR-NAARM release stating that the aim was to obtain farmers' views and experiences on the subject.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management will be organising a two-day workshop here in connection with the plan to double farmers' income by 2022.

The workshop will start tomorrow with an ICAR-NAARM release stating that the aim was to obtain farmers' views and experiences on the subject.

"Around 200 farmers from 24 states, Assistant Director Generals from ICAR headquarters and directors of over a dozen ICAR institutes will attend the workshop," it said.

The recommendations from the technical sessions would be discussed in the plenary session on Saturday which would be chaired by Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the release stated.

The workshop is being conducted as a part of an ICAR project titled 'Farmers FIRST' which stands for Farmers' Farm, Innovations, Resources, Science and Technology, the release said.

tags #Economy #farmers #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.