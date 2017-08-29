App
Aug 28, 2017 08:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trying to improve infrastructure in state: Raghubar Das

The chief minister said one steel plant each would be set up in mineral-rich Manoharpur block of West Singhbhum and Chatra district, an official release said.

Trying to improve infrastructure in state: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said his government is giving a lot of stress on improving infrastructure in the state.

We are working to improve infrastructure in sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, education, health, electricity and road, Das said at Karam Mahotsav function organised by Sarna Jagaran Manch at Kurukh under Anandpur block in West Singhbhum district.

Many work in these sectors have been done and the development work would continue in the future as well, he said.

The chief minister said one steel plant each would be set up in mineral-rich Manoharpur block of West Singhbhum and Chatra district, an official release said.

He said the government has plan to develop Chaibasa, the headquarters of West Singhbhum district, on the line of Jharkhand capital Ranchi in next two years.

The government was working on a plan to bring in change in the living standard of poor, he said.

It was our responsibility particularly the youths that we should preserve the culture and tradition, which we inherited from our ancestors, from all conspiracy and attacks, he said.

The Chief Minister promised to allocate fund for setting up of Akharas for tribal community in the next budget.

The Union and State government have several schemes meant for the development of adivasi community but development of Akharas for the community would help them to celebrate their festivals in a better manner.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, BJP Jharkhand unit president, Laxman Gilua, MP, stressed the need for implementing skill development trainings for youths to make them employable and check migration.

