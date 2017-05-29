TRAI recommendation on captive VSAT CUG soon, to cut communication cost of cos

Moneycontrol News

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is toying with the idea of recommending scrapping of license fee in case of a second hub used by a captive VSAT CUG licensee. The current licensing system for first and second hubs under the captive VSAT CUG license is lopsided which leads to companies refraining from investing in their communication infrastructure even if there’s a real need to.

A satellite-based communication system provides an ideal solution to connect remote areas as except satellite receiving infrastructure (antenna and associated electronics), no ground infrastructure in that area is required. Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which is one of the satellite communication technologies, is very useful for such areas where there is limited terrestrial connectivity.

Companies like NTPC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corp are users of the captive VSAT CUG license.

“TRAI may recommend scrapping or at least vastly reducing the licence fee for the second hub so that companies are encouraged to improve their communication infrastructure,” an official familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

The regulator is expected to issue its recommendations on the matter in a fortnight, he said.

There are two types of CUG VSAT licenses - commercial CUG VSAT license and captive CUG VSAT license. A commercial VSAT service provider can offer the service on commercial basis to its subscribers by setting up a number of CUGs. In case of a captive license, the captive VSAT licensee can set up only one CUG for its own use.

A company pays an annual license fee of Rs. 10,000 per VSAT terminal if it has only one hub. A hub has several VSATs. Strangely, in case of the 2nd hub (whether idle or in operation as back up), a minimum license fee of Rs. 16 lakhs per annum for up to 100 captive VSATs is payable in addition to the license fee payable for the first hub.

TRAI explained the undesirable outcome of the above anomaly with the help an example in its October 2016 consultation paper. Let’s say there are two captive VSAT licensees ‘A’ and ‘B’ having 11 terminals each. In case of ‘A’, all 11 VSAT terminals are connected using one hub and in case of ‘B’, 10 terminals are connected from first hub and one terminal from second hub

In such a scenario, the annual license fee payable by ‘A’ will be Rs. 110,000 at the rate of Rs. 10,000 per terminal while ‘B’ will pay Rs. 17,00,000 at the rate of Rs. 10,000 per terminal under the first hub and Rs. 16 lakhs for second hub.

“Companies would ideally like to have a back-up infrastructure to deal with disaster situations. But because of such distorted licensing structure, they are discouraged to invest more in their communication facilities. The proposed rules will do away with the anomaly,” the official said.