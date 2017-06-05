Trai exhorts operators to launch data pack with 1 year validity

Telecom regulator Trai has asked telecom operators to launch at least one mobile Internet data pack that has higher validity of one year.

In August last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had permitted increase in validity for mobile data packs to 365 days from up to 90 days.

This was done to increase Internet usage in the country and also attract first-time users.

However, telecom operators did not launch any such pack.

According to sources, Trai has now issued an "advisory" asking the operators to bring out at least one such mobile Internet pack, reflecting the higher validity that was permitted.