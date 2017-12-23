Traders owe Maharashtra govt sales tax of Rs 2,860 crore: Minister

Traders owe the Maharashtra government about Rs 2,860.18 crore in dues related to sales tax, state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the Assembly today.

In a written reply, the minister said that some traders are missing and the dues with the GST department (sales tax) stood at Rs 2,860.18 crore.

"Some traders have changed their locations. We have identified traders with dues of more than Rs 5 lakh and efforts to trace them has been initiated with the help of banks, police and the company registrar," he said.