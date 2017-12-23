App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 21, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Traders owe Maharashtra govt sales tax of Rs 2,860 crore: Minister

In a written reply, the minister said that some traders are missing and the dues with the GST department (sales tax) stood at Rs 2,860.18 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Traders owe the Maharashtra government about Rs 2,860.18 crore in dues related to sales tax, state finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in the Assembly today.

In a written reply, the minister said that some traders are missing and the dues with the GST department (sales tax) stood at Rs 2,860.18 crore.

"Some traders have changed their locations. We have identified traders with dues of more than Rs 5 lakh and efforts to trace them has been initiated with the help of banks, police and the company registrar," he said.

tags #Economy #GST #India #Maharashtra Government #Sales Tax

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.