you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 15, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trade deficit widens to over $13 billion in April; Exports up 20%

A huge jump in gold imports pushed up the trade deficit to USD 13.24 billion during the month under review from USD 4.84 billion a year ago.

India's exports grew by 19.77 percent to USD 24.63 billion in April on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods as well as gems and jewellery.

Imports too jumped 49.07 per cent to USD 37.88 billion last month from USD 25.4 billion in April 2016, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.

The imports of the precious metal rose 3-fold to USD 3.85 billion in April compared to USD 1.23 billion in the same month last year.

The imports of the precious metal rose 3-fold to USD 3.85 billion in April compared to USD 1.23 billion in the same month last year.

In the last fiscal, 2016-17, exports saw a growth of 4.71 per cent to USD 274.64 billion as against USD 262.3 billion in 2015-16.

