App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 13, 2017 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top Indian companies to offer a taste of Bharat in global food fair

Indian products ranging from frozen food to breads and pickles will be on display in Anuga, a biennial food industry trade fair to be held in Germany in October

Top Indian companies to offer a taste of Bharat in global food fair

Nikita Vashisht

Moneycontrol News

More than 200 Indian companies will showcase their products ranging from frozen food to breads, desserts and pickles in Anuga, a biennial global trade fair for the food industry held in Germany.

India will be the partner country in the fair’s 34th edition, a five-day exposition starting October 7. The fair will offer Indian companies the opportunity to strike deals with global food giants, acquire state-of-the-art technologies and market their products overseas.

“We are very much looking forward to the collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the scope of Anuga,” said Katharina C. Hamma, chief operating officer, Koelnmesse GmbH, a German international trade fair and exhibition Center. “The trade fair offers the Indian food and beverage sector an excellent projection and development area”.

More than 7,200 exhibitors from 100 countries expected to showcase the latest global food industry trends and products.

Indian cuisine's growing popularity among Europeans has also opened up new opportunities for domestic food companies selling packed exotic local products.

“It is an honour to be a partner with Anuga,” said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, food processing minister, while signing the Memorandum of Understanding for partnership in New Delhi.

Also read: FDI norms may be eased for multi-brand retail, commodity markets

The minister said that Anuga offers opportunity for India to showcase its strength and talent in the food processing industry.

“Being the largest (food) producer but weak in processing, there are immense opportunities for India,” she said.

Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the state-run nodal agency for promoting external trade, Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), a government body to promote food exports, and Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), are the key Indian institutions participating at Anuga.

There will be a ‘Hot Beverages’ stall, the first of its kind, in Anuga 2017, a move that will allow Indian tea traders to showcase their specialty teas.

“Indian tea suppliers will (also) find an excellent platform for their product presentation to tea traders under one roof,” Katharina said.

India is hosting the “World Food India” in November that will bring together Indian and overseas food processing companies offering a single platform to sign business and joint venture deals

Also read: National Food Processing Policy on anvil: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The three-day food fair from November 3 is aimed at “transforming the food economy,” Badal said.

“World Food India provides opportunity to every country and state to showcase their own cuisine, mixing and matching of fusion food with our herbs,” she said.

tags #Anuga 2017 #Food Processing #Harsimrat Kaur Badal #World Food India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.