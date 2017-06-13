Top Indian companies to offer a taste of Bharat in global food fair

Nikita Vashisht

More than 200 Indian companies will showcase their products ranging from frozen food to breads, desserts and pickles in Anuga, a biennial global trade fair for the food industry held in Germany.

India will be the partner country in the fair’s 34th edition, a five-day exposition starting October 7. The fair will offer Indian companies the opportunity to strike deals with global food giants, acquire state-of-the-art technologies and market their products overseas.

“We are very much looking forward to the collaboration with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the scope of Anuga,” said Katharina C. Hamma, chief operating officer, Koelnmesse GmbH, a German international trade fair and exhibition Center. “The trade fair offers the Indian food and beverage sector an excellent projection and development area”.

More than 7,200 exhibitors from 100 countries expected to showcase the latest global food industry trends and products.

Indian cuisine's growing popularity among Europeans has also opened up new opportunities for domestic food companies selling packed exotic local products.

“It is an honour to be a partner with Anuga,” said Harsimrat Kaur Badal, food processing minister, while signing the Memorandum of Understanding for partnership in New Delhi.

The minister said that Anuga offers opportunity for India to showcase its strength and talent in the food processing industry.

“Being the largest (food) producer but weak in processing, there are immense opportunities for India,” she said.

Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the state-run nodal agency for promoting external trade, Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority (APEDA), a government body to promote food exports, and Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC), are the key Indian institutions participating at Anuga.

There will be a ‘Hot Beverages’ stall, the first of its kind, in Anuga 2017, a move that will allow Indian tea traders to showcase their specialty teas.

“Indian tea suppliers will (also) find an excellent platform for their product presentation to tea traders under one roof,” Katharina said.

India is hosting the “World Food India” in November that will bring together Indian and overseas food processing companies offering a single platform to sign business and joint venture deals

The three-day food fair from November 3 is aimed at “transforming the food economy,” Badal said.

“World Food India provides opportunity to every country and state to showcase their own cuisine, mixing and matching of fusion food with our herbs,” she said.