Top govt official says Raghuram Rajan was 'on board' with demonetisation

Moneycontrol News

Was Raghuram Rajan in favour of demonetisation? The answer is yes, if you ask Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.

Das told members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that the former Reserve Bank of India Governor “was on board” when finance ministry officials and the central bank “firmed up a decision in May 2016” to do away with 86 percent of the currency in circulation by junking Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, reports The Economic Times.

According to Das, the discussions on demonetisation began in early 2016 and a decision was taken in May before it was finally implemented on November 9 last year.

The note ban decision raised several doubts about the RBI's autonomy. Rajan's silence on the issue and his decision not to extend his tenure led to speculation that he was not on board with the move.

While Rajan has not spoken publicly on the note ban since its implementation, he did address the issue at a lecture three years ago.

he had said at the 20th Lalit Doshi Memorial lecture on 'Finance and Opportunity in India' in August 2014.

"It (demonetisation) is often cited as a solution (to get black money out of circulation). Unfortunately, my sense is the clever find ways around it," he had said.

At the panel meet on Thrusday, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia asked Das how many notes the RBI has received since the note ban and the costs involved in the demonetisation and remonetisation operations. Das replied that it was for the RBI to answer the question.

Finance Ministry officials also deferred an answer on why previous governments had not implemented demonetisation despite expert committees favouring it.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel was also scheduled to appear before parliamentary panel but took a leave of absence in advance citing preparations for the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.