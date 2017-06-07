To protect or not to protect? Indian solar players seek anti-dumping duty against Chinese imports

Moneycontrol News

Battered by cheap Chinese exports, Indian solar manufacturers have reached out to the Ministry of Trade and Commerce and have filed an anti-dumping petition, says market research firm Mercom.

Industry sources tell Mercom that the ministry is yet to accept or send official notification regarding the petition, which was filed on June 5, 2017.

"Considering that cheaper Chinese modules are fueling Indian solar installations and have brought down tariffs to record low levels and the fact that the previous anti-dumping case was closed without a tariff imposition, it is difficult to see this petition going far. Anti-dumping cases are also not a short-term remedy and take years to complete," Raj Prabhu, CEO and co-founder of Mercom says.

"Indian manufacturers are struggling badly in the wake of drastic fall in module prices (about 30 percent in the last year). Withdrawal of DCR policy has left them high and dry," says Vinay Rustagi, MD, Bridge to India, an Indian renewable market research firm.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, he said, "We meet over 90 percent of our modules requirements from imports, which is simply unsustainable and is storing trouble for future. It is unrealistic to expect that we will meet our ever growing needs from imports. The solution is to create a vibrant local R&D, technology and manufacturing expertise."

"Unfortunately, the domestic manufacturing policy, which was expected to provide incentives to the sector, has been shelved," he said.

However, he is opposed to protectionist measures like anti-dumping duty and opines that such a policy measure is regressive in nature.

"We need a long-term vision for domestic manufacturing but anti-dumping duty is a regressive measure. Imposition of such duties in USA and Europe has not helped any domestic manufacturer. Such a duty will simply take pain from manufacturers and pass it to project developers and DISCOMs, who will resist it very hard," he said.

To provide cheap and clean power to all, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has decided to ramp up renewable energy installation to 175 GW by 2022 and solar energy comprises a major chunk of this figures as the target under JNNSM has now been increased 5 fold to 100 GW of solar power generation by 2022.

Launched in 2010 by the UPA government under Dr Manmohan Singh, the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) had set an ambitious target of deploying 20 GW of solar power by 2022 and establishing "India as a global leader in solar energy, by creating the policy conditions for its diffusion across the country as quickly as possible."

A domestic content requirement (DCR) policy was also introduced to empower India's fledgling solar industry. This was challenged by the US back in 2013, where it raised concerns that the protective measures "appear to nullify or impair the benefits accruing to the United States directly or indirectly under the cited agreements."

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruled in favour of the US on September 21, 2016 where it said that the bind on solar power developers to make use of locally made products while selling electricity to the government were not in line with the TRIMs (Agreement on Trade-Related Investment Measures) and the general agreement on tariffs and trades (GATTs).

Argument against protectionism

A study conducted by Stanford Business School on the effectiveness of the protectionist methods like DCR, back in 2013, echoes Prabhu's view and stated the following reasons why such policy measures might not work:

- The manufacturing base has become less competitive over time.

- Developers may have been favoring thin-film technology, thereby bypassing the DCR, which applies specifically to crystalline silicon cells and modules.

-Gaps in the Indian innovation system are likely to prevent a return to competitiveness by solar photovoltaic manufacturers.

The study had concluded that policymakers should remove the solar photovoltaic DCR from the National Solar Mission (NSM).

Argument for protectionist policy

A report by Energetica India argued, using the case of Reliance Industries, that the imposition of anti-dumping duty turned India from a Polypropylene importer to an exporter.

In FY08, India imported around 25,000 tons of Polypropylene (PP) from Saudi Arabia as it was 10 percent cheaper than locally-manufactured PP.

Petition for anti-dumping duty was filed by Reliance and supported by Haldia Petrochemicals. Consequently, anti-dumping duties were levied on imports from Oman, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

"Post the imposition, domestic production of PP kept pace with domestic demand, increasing from 1844 KT in 2006 to 3692 KT in 2012 (CAGR of 12.3 percent) -- India exported over 800 KT of PP in 2011 and 2012," the report said.

In case of DCR, the report mentions the case of Canada where DCR requirements helped establish the entire solar value chain in the country attracting substantial investments.

There is also the fact that such measures can lead to creation of domestic jobs and in turn boost in domestic manufacturing will lead to more tax collection in the government's kitty.

This has put the government in a conundrum. The government wants to protect its domestic manufacturers and also promote its flagship 'Make in India' initiative. But it also wants to provide power to a growing economy at an affordable price.