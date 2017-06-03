TN to soon come out with aerospace and defense policy: CM

Tamil Nadu will soon come out with an aerospace and defence policy aimed at benefiting companies which are planning to invest in these two sectors, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

"I am happy to inform that the State Government, along with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, is engaged in setting up an aerospace park on 267 acre land in Sriperumbudur...As a next step, a new aerospace and defence sector policy will be released soon," he said at the third edition of Southern Regional Council Meeting, organised by industry body CII.

Referring to 98 MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) that attracted Rs 2.42 lakh crore investments in the maiden Global Investor Meet in 2015 by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa - 61 projects worth Rs 62,738 crore are in various stage of implementation.

"Through this initiative, 76,777 new jobs have been created", he said.

Palaniswami said the second edition of the event would be conducted in 2018 following the success of GIM 2015. On the status of Foreign Direct Investments in the state, Tamil Nadu attracted Rs 1.25 lakh crore of FDI between May 2011 and December 2016.

As per information provided by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the assured total number of investments in the State between 2011-17 was Rs 3,07,457 lakh crore, he said.

Construction work for the industrial corridor in Visakhapatnam Chennai Tuticorin-Kanniyakumari sector, taken up by the Centre and the Asian Development Bank, was going on. To facilitate ease of doing business in the state, the government would soon come out with a single window clearance facility for faster processing of applications, he said.

"If required, suitable laws will be enacted in this regard", he said.

Tamil Nadu is ranked third as per the State Investement Potential Index.