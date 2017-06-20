TN assembly adopts GST Bill amid DMK MLAs walkout

App
Jun 19, 2017 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 was later passed by a voice vote in the absence of the DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today adopted the GST bill amid a walkout by the opposition DMK, which wanted it to be referred to a select committee and taken up later for discussion.

The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017 was later passed by a voice vote in the absence of the DMK, even as its allies Congress and IUML stayed back.

Participating in the debate, Opposition Leader and DMK Working President M K Stalin demanded that the bill be referred to a select committee for reconsideration and hold it till then.

Stalin has already said the GST should not be rolled out on July 1 as decided by the Centre.

With the DMK's demand not being taken up, Stalin led his MLAs out of the House after which the Speaker P Dhanapal went for a voice vote and the treasury benches backed the bill.

Interestingly, DMK allies Congress and IUML stayed back even when Stalin and his colleagues trooped out of the House.

The bill was earlier moved on June 16 by Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani.

In the statement of objects and reasons mentioned in the bill, he said the proposed legislation confers power upon the state government to levy GST on intra-state supply of goods and services.

"The proposed legislation will simplify and harmonise the indirect tax regime in the state. It is expected to reduce cost of production and inflation in the economy, thereby making the trade and industry more competitive," Veeramani had said while moving the bill.

