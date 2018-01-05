Throwback: When Cyprus had to execute depositor bail-in

Amidst all the furore over the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill and its controversial ‘bail-in’ clause, it needs to be noted that similar laws are in force in many countries around the world.

The bail-in clause enables a bank to shore up its own finances using depositor money either in full or in part. This caused a lot of alarm among depositors across the country, particularly because the government did not provide any clarity on the details.

However, there has only been one incident of the clause actually being put to use and that happened towards the end of the Cypriot financial crisis of 2012-13.

In April 2013, by which time Cyprus had already run up a bill of over €13 billion, primarily because of its exposure to debt-ridden Greece, the Cyprus government had to exercise the bail-in clause.

The European Central Bank, the European Commission, the Eurogroup, and the International Monetary Fund, who were collectively ready to give a €10 billion bail-out package to Cyprus, had laid this down as a condition.

In line with the terms of the deal, the Cyprus government directed the Bank of Cyprus, which was the country’s largest bank, to convert 37.5 percent of all deposits of over €100,000 into class ‘A’ shares, with a further 22.5 percent being held as a buffer for possible conversion at a later date.

However, what’s worth noting is that most of the deposits of over €100,000 with Bank of Cyprus came from wealthy Russians and Russian multinational companies that used the country as an offshore tax haven.

The move was widely criticised by economists across the world with American economist Richard Wolff comparing it to blackmail.

“This is blackmail. This is basically the officials of the banks and the political leaders going to the mass of people and saying to them, ‘This awful deal that makes you, who have nothing to do with the crisis and didn’t get any bailout, pay the costs of the crisis and the bailout. You must do this, because if you don’t, we will do even more damage to you and your economy. So give us your deposits, give us your money, pay more taxes, suffer fewer social programs, because if you don’t, we will impose even worse on you’,” Wolff had said in an interview.