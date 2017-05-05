This week in pharma: Stocks have a rough time, generic debate continues

Moneycontrol News

With reports forecasting tepid fourth quarter results and continuing US FDA observations, pharmaceutical stocks had a rough week. Continuing last week's trend, generics, stents, drug price control and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) kept hogging headlines.

How did the pharma index perform?

Pharma once again underperformed compared to benchmark index. While the BSE Sensex dropped 0.54 percent in the week, BSE Healthcare index declined 2.40 percent.

Most pharma stocks including the big ones such as Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark and Cipla declined, Dr.Reddy’s remained flat, while Cadila Healthcare gained slightly.

Lupin was the biggest loser, shedding close to 8 percent, followed by Glenmark 5.5 percent, Aurobindo Pharma 2.9 percent Sun Pharma 2 percent and Cipla 1.5 percent.

(The market was open for four days this week. BSE was closed on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.)

Regulatory issues

Aurobindo Pharma was in the news for getting several Form 483 observations for two of its plants in Hyderabad. Aurobindo Pharma’s Unit 3 that makes oral solids got six observations, while its injectable Unit 4 received seven observations, following the USFDA inspection in April. Analysts said that the observations were largely procedural in nature. Both the plants are said to contribute around USD 300 million.

Bengaluru-based drug maker Strides Shasun said it has successfully cleared US FDA audit for its Puducherry API plant which was inspected from May 1-5. The company earlier this week announced that two other facilities of Strides including its API plant in Cuddalore and oral dosage facility in Puducherry were inspected and cleared with zero observations.

The debate continued on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement about the government contemplating a new law making it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic names of drugs.

Taking a cue from the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand directed government hospital doctors to give three copies of prescription for generic medicines to patients so as to enable an audit trail that doctors were prescribing generics and not brands alone. More states are expected to follow suit.

Stents and drug price control

Swadesh Jagaran Manch (SJM), a Sangh Parivar affiliate, has alleged that several government departments including Niti Aayog are working towards systematically sabotaging the drug price control system to benefit pharmaceutical companies.

A letter from the group alleged that plans are afoot to dismantle the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. The industry called the charges baseless.

The sales of the domestic pharmaceutical industry declined from 15 percent in 2015 to 9 percent in 2016.

NPPA this week warned companies to maintain sufficient stock of stents in the wake of two multinational stent makers requesting the drug price regulator to withdraw their stent products from the market on grounds of commercial non-viability.

NPPA rejected the requests of Abbott and Medtronics. However both medical device makers have indicated that they may approach NPPA once again seeking permission to withdraw stents.

Q4 Results

The Q4 numbers of Alembic and Ajanta were lacklustre. While Alembic results were impacted due to high R&D expenses and subdued domestic formulation business on account of demonetisation, Ajanta blamed the numbers on rupee appreciation.

Wockhardt had a forgettable fourth quarter with the company posting massive loss of Rs 174.72 crore due to subdued business across geographies and high costs on account of remediation.l

Thing to look out for next week

Two big results are coming up in the form of Glenmark and Dr.Reddy’s. Glenmark results will be focused on the sales if cholesterol lowering drug generic Zetia. The company has a 180-day marketing exclusivity for the drug that contributed windfall in the third quarter. Glenmark is yet to write-off its Venezuelan exposure that is expected to be in the range USD 40 million.

Dr.Reddy’s had a subdued fourth quarter with no major approvals and its base business taking a hit.

Further news on US FDA inspections and the debate over use of generic names is expected to this week.