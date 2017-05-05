This week in banking: Bad loans continue to dominate the headlines

Here's a round-up of the major developments from the world of banking this week:

* Bad loans ordinance

Friday brought some good news for the banks and the Reserve Bank of India and bad news for the loan defaulters.

In order to clean up the bad loan mess, President Pranab Mukherjee cleared the government's ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, thus empowering the RBI to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process in the case of loan defaults.

Banks have been saddled with bad loans worth nearly Rs 7 lakh crore while total stressed assets are to the tune of over Rs 9.6 lakh crore.

The government is giving control to the RBI and banks to target specific stressed assets and take action against chronic loan defaulters.

*Upgrade your skills to get a bank job

Amid banks reporting their earnings, the sector also buzzed with news of banking jobs being replaced by use of automation, robotics and technology.

We took a look at how banking professionals and aspirants can ensure they stay relevant.

*ICICI Bank makes profit but bad loans spoil the party

The country’s largest private lender ICICI Bank posted a 189 percent spike in net profit but also witnessed a sharp increase in its gross bad loans to a record high of Rs 42,550 crore, 7.89 percent of total loans.

The bank saw additional bad loans worth over Rs 11,000 crore in the last quarter itself.



Is this the right time to invest in real estate?



Among other results, the biggest housing finance private company HDFC witnessed growth coming back into the real estate market. HDFC’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director Keki Mistry sees this as a good time to buy real estate with prices and interest rates at their lowest.

Mistry does not see further scope for rate reduction unless good monsoons and muted oil and commodity prices help.

