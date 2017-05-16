App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 15, 2017 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

There will be new bilateral dynamics b/w India, France: Envoy

Observing that India and France have a lot in 'common,' French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler today said new President Emmanuel Macron will herald a "new bilateral dynamics" between the two countries.

There will be new bilateral dynamics b/w India, France: Envoy

Observing that India and France have a lot in 'common,' French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler today said new President Emmanuel Macron will herald a "new bilateral dynamics" between the two countries.

"We share a lot of common values with India, there is lot of opportunity for development of our bilateral relations," Ziegler told reporters here.

He said "..there will a new dynamics, a new bilateral  dynamics with the new president coming to the office and the new government coming to office..."

Ziegler was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the first 'Atout France' (France's tourism promotion agency) tourism kiosk in India and the newly relocated France Visa  Facilitation Service (VFS) centre here.

Stating within India, Bengaluru will be one of the hubs for the French president in terms of investment and presence of French community, Ziegler said: "Yes we have a lot to do, and we will do a lot."

He said France has become the most preferred outbound destination for Indians as in 2015 alone five lakh Indian travellers visited France, registering a 45 per cent increase of Indian tourists to France compared to the previous year.

Though the figures for 2016 were still not available, it will be "quite impressive" looking at the numbers of visa issued, he said, adding Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing places for visa applications to France with more than 30,000 applications made last year alone.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.