The world's a key beneficiary of strong India-US ties, says Narendra Modi

Moneycontrol News

An editorial written by Narendra Modi in the Wall Street Journal gives us a clear picture of the strategies and aspirations the Indian Prime Minister has in regard with the nation's relationship with India.

While giving immense importance to the economic, political and strategic relationship between the two nations, Modi stressed upon the role of India Inc and expatriate population has in the ties.

While Indian firms and techies are often criticised for the loss of investments and job opportunities in US, Modi in the piece has subtly said that the Indian firms and investment are key for the rejuvenation of US industrial power.

"Our bilateral trade, which already totals about $115 billion a year, is poised for a multi-fold increase. Indian companies are adding value to the manufacturing and services sectors in the US, with total investments of approximately $15 billion and a presence in more than 35 states, including in the Rust Belt. American companies have likewise fueled their global growth by investing more than $20 billion in India," he said.

Pointing out to the buying spree of India's commercial aviation sector from US aviation giants, Modi hinted at the positive side of the trade relation for USA.

Terming India's billion-strong economy as 'continent-like', Modi said 'the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1 will, in a single stroke, convert India into a unified, continent-sized market of 1.3 billion people.'

While pointing out the expanding scope of the Indo-US relationship, from efforts to find affordable vaccines to joint studies in space research, from establishing norms for cyberspace to providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the Indo-Pacific region, and training peacekeepers in, Africa Modi said: "Whenever India and the US work together, the world reaps the benefits".

Modi also while pointing out the growing relation between the countries in defensive sector pointed attention to the rise of common threats to the two countries. "Both India and the US have an overriding interest in securing our societies, and the world, from the forces of terrorism, radical ideologies and nontraditional security threats. India has four decades’ experience in fighting terrorism, and we share the U.S. administration’s determination to defeat this scourge", he said.

Stressing on various challenges from rise of extremism to the tensions in the pacific region Modi said that it is necessary for not just both India and USA but the entire world that the progress made by the nations in bilateral relation is maintained.