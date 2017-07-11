App
Jul 11, 2017 09:45 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Telecom debt can't be treated differently: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajya Sabha

The telecom industry is celebrating 25 years of its existence. With the industry mired in debt, celebrating may not be the right word. CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan spoke to Rajya Sabha MP and the Founder of BPL Mobile, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He believes that telcos should not be asking the government for a bailout. Chandrasekhar believes taxpayer's money should not be used because of bad judgement by some companies. He also asserted that debt-laden telcos should be treated on equal footing with other highly-leveraged companies and they should not be given an special treatment or "sweet-heart deals".

