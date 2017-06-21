App
Jun 21, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana seeks GST exemption for its flagship programmes

The Telangana government today said it has sought GST exemption to some of its flagship programmes such as Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha.

Mission Bhagiratha is drinking water scheme while, Mission Kakatiya is scheme for revival of tanks.

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao today met Finance minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi and also requested the Centre to exempt GST to beedi and small and medium granite industries, an official release said.

"The minister also asked the FM to expedite the process to release Rs 350 crore towards Central Sales Tax compensation and Rs 450 crore under backward districts development scheme," it added..

According to the release, KTR also discussed issues related to cantonment area land transfer with defence officials.

