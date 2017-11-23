App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 23, 2017 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Telangana govt may bring Electric Vehicles policy by December-end

"EV (electric vehicles) Policy is ready. We have to take the feedback from two important government agencies- transport and municipal administration departments. Both these departments are evaluating the proposal that we have made," Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Telangana government is likely to launch a policy on electric vehicles proposing benefits for manufacturers and putting in place the necessary support system by the end of December this year, a senior bureaucrat said today.

"EV (electric vehicles) Policy is ready. We have to take the feedback from two important government agencies- transport and municipal administration departments. Both these departments are evaluating the proposal that we have made," Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, told reporters.

He said the views of transport and municipal administration departments will also be incorporated.

"We have already consulted the industry. Timeline is to do (launch) it by the end of December. The policy has three components -for manufacturers, users and support mechanisms," the principal secretary said.

The state government is expected to announce various sops for the EV manufacturers and support system providers and also make necessary regulations if required, he said.

Ranjan said the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials held discussions with taxi hailing apps such as Ola and Uber for the last mile connectivity for commuters of Metro Rail.

He opined that EVs can play an important role in the last mile connectivity.

tags #Business #Economy #electric vehicles #Telangana govt

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.