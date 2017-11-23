Telangana govt may bring Electric Vehicles policy by December-end

The Telangana government is likely to launch a policy on electric vehicles proposing benefits for manufacturers and putting in place the necessary support system by the end of December this year, a senior bureaucrat said today.

"EV (electric vehicles) Policy is ready. We have to take the feedback from two important government agencies- transport and municipal administration departments. Both these departments are evaluating the proposal that we have made," Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, told reporters.

He said the views of transport and municipal administration departments will also be incorporated.

"We have already consulted the industry. Timeline is to do (launch) it by the end of December. The policy has three components -for manufacturers, users and support mechanisms," the principal secretary said.

The state government is expected to announce various sops for the EV manufacturers and support system providers and also make necessary regulations if required, he said.

Ranjan said the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials held discussions with taxi hailing apps such as Ola and Uber for the last mile connectivity for commuters of Metro Rail.

He opined that EVs can play an important role in the last mile connectivity.