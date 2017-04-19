App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 19, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Technology is solution to all problems, says Suresh Prabhu

The public transporter has organised a workshop on adaption and sustainability of modern technologies in railway signalling with focus on skill development and Make in India.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today advocated for the use of cutting edge technology in the transportation sector, stressing that technology is the solution of every problem.

"We need to modernise, upgrade our infrastructure and find technology solution. All problems can be solved through technology...Right technology is the answer," he said here while inaugurating an event on the use of modern technology in railway signalling system here.

The public transporter has organised a workshop on adaption and sustainability of modern technologies in railway signalling with focus on skill development and Make in India.

He said there is a need to focus on safety as it is a much larger issue.

"There is a need for upgradation of signalling and balancing it with safety. With safety, there is a greater need for upgradation of signalling. We have to identify new technology and also for training required to use it," Prabhu said.

He said cutting-edge technology in communication can be used in transportation sector.

Adaptation of modern technologies like Centralised Traffic Control, Automatic Train Protection and Automatic Signalling provide low-cost solution for safety at higher speeds and throughout enhancement.

"We should constantly develop, modernise (the system) and make it suitable for contemporary times," Prabhu said.

For sustainability of technologies it is necessary that a framework is made for development of product in India and suitable skill development for its maintainability.

He said railways can join hands with foreign countries for development and modernisation.

"We can partner with top global companies and co-develop in India. But before it reaches the market a lot of things need to be done," he said.

Emphasising on research, he said "R&D is also value addition. But research should be more like development."

He said in 2022, India will attain 75 years of Independence and he said it should be considered how the country will look by 2022.

On the criticism of railways, he said, "We should not go for problems but find solutions."

Prabhu said railways suffers from a lack of investment, but in the last two years investment has been unprecedented.

He said railways plays a key role in Make in India, referring to two locomotive factories in joint venture model with global companies.

