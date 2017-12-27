App
Dec 27, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tea exports see marginal rise in first 10 months of 2017

During January to October, total exports of Indian tea touched 189.68 million kg as against 178 million kg during the same period in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exports of tea during the first 10 months of 2017 showed a marginal rise of 6.7 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data released by the Tea Board.

During January to October, total exports of Indian tea touched 189.68 million kg as against 178 million kg during the same period in 2016.

Exports in value terms also rose to Rs 3,724.34 crore compared to Rs 3,553.19 crore, the data showed.

However, unit price per kg fell to Rs 196.35 in 2017 from Rs 199.62 in 2016.

In terms of country-wise exports, the Russian Federation as a member of the CIS nations was the largest importer of Indian tea at 37.46 million kg, followed by Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

The other major importers were Iran at 20.98 million kg, UAE at 14.08 million kg, the USA at 11.30 million kg and the UK at 11.20 million kg, the Tea Board said.

Pakistan was also a major importer of Indian tea.

During the reporting period, the country imported an amount of 10.39 million kg as against 9.97 million kg a year ago, the data showed.

The commerce ministry has been exhorting the tea industry to make sustained efforts to raise the quantum of exports to 220 to 240 million kg per annum.

A major dampener during 2017 was the months-long strike in the Darjeeling hills, which affected the premium second flush crop that is entirely exported.

