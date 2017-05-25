TDP will strive for development of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said his party would strive for the development of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Naidu, who spoke at 'Mahanadu' (annual party conclave) organised here by the Telangana unit of the party, appreciated the party leaders and workers in Telangana for not losing courage and confidence though they have been in opposition for long now.

He recalled that it was during his tenure as Chief Minister (of undivided AP) that IT sector, hospitals and other modern facilities and infrastructure got a boost in Hyderabad.

He said it pains him to see the metro rail project, initiated during his stint as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, remaining incomplete even after so many years.

The TDP regime initiated many irrigation projects in Telangana and completed several of them, he said.

It is the first time that the TDP's Telangana unit organised the 'Mahanadu' for itself and the annual conclave of the central party would be held soon in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

In the wake of bifurcation of undivided AP, TDP had said it would become a national party and that it would also make efforts to fulfil the necessary criteria.