Taxmen may come calling if revised returns after cash ban is significantly higher

Moneycontrol News

Get ready to face tax scrutiny if you have filed a revised tax return showing a significant jump in income after demonetisation, according to a report in The Economic Times.

IT department has already gathered information from banks pertaining to 1 lakh high-risk cases for scrutiny.

The report quoting a senior tax official said that “questions need to be asked where there is a sudden spike in income and a revised return is filed”.

The move came after a poor response to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), which only was able to garner Rs 5,000 crore -- far lower than government estimates.

In order to make the process more effective, the I-T department is likely to follow a selective and focused approach rather than a mass scrutiny. The process would be hassle-free and completely online conducted via emails.

I-T department may go after cases where the cash component as a major source of income is reported to be far higher post demonetisation compared to past reporting.

Shell companies and people that have not responded to the emails and SMSes would be subject to greater scrutiny.