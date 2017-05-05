Taxing agricultural income makes sense. Here is why

Moneycontrol Research

Should agricultural income be taxed or not? It is a question that has been debated for over half a century now, and nearly every time there have been voices calling for a tax on such income. Recently, Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy stirred the hornet’s nest when he said that farm income above a certain threshold should be taxed. His stand was backed by economic adviser CEA Arvind Subramanian who has also advocated a similar tax.

So, does it make sense to put the poor farmer through a tax wringer?

To begin with, a few farmers can’t be classified as poor anymore. Consider this. In 1951 there were only 8,500 tractors in the country but presently there are 4.3 million tractors. India accounts for a third of tractor production in the world. One in every 20 rural households is reported to own a tractor. A small 20 HP tractor costs anywhere around Rs 2.50 lakh. In other words, five percent of the rural population can afford to buy a tractor.

A good monsoon is usually tied to the fortunes of an automaker in India. When it pours, sales of two and four-wheelers soar and the reverse holds true. India’s largest car maker Maruti with a nearly 50 percent market share sells one in every three cars in the rural market. It is safe to assume that if a farmer makes enough money to buy a car, he could also pay his taxes.

Higher Returns

Taxing agriculture income also makes sense for two key reasons. First, 14 percent of agricultural households have land holding in excess of 2 hectares or around 5 acres. Depending on the crop the farmer can make anywhere between Rs 25,000 and over Rs 1 lakh per acre. Plantation crops tend to yield higher returns, especially in later years when the plant has grown and requires lesser effort to manage.

There are many traditional landlords who are sitting on massive patches of land and earning a sizeable amount of money from agriculture income. Some of these ‘farmers’ have joined politics using their dominant position and are now crying foul by projecting the poor farmer image to save their income stream.

Also, agriculture income is being used as an excuse to avoid paying taxes. An editorial in Mint points out that in assessment year 2014-15 nine of the top 10 claimants for tax exemption of agricultural income were corporations. There have been various media reports of how even film personalities and industrialists have classified themselves as farmers to either buy agricultural land or show tax fee agriculture income.

The 2014 Tax Administration Reform Commission report (which The Mint edit references) says: “Agricultural income of non-agriculturists is being increasingly used as a conduit to avoid tax and for laundering funds, resulting in leakage to the tune of crores in revenue annually.”

Debroy has pointed out that there are 307 individuals who declared agricultural income of more than Rs 1 crore in 2014-15. There are many companies who are earning agriculture income but do not pay any taxes.

A study initiated by the UPA government in 2012 through National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) as reported in Business Standard has noted that the availability of a large stream of exempted income is a major source of tax evasion. The report has made recommendations to increase the reach of the taxman to include agriculture and justified it on the ground that such a move would help curb generation of black money.

There is absolutely no logic in taxing a poor farmer but it is time we recognised a wealthy farmer who flaunts his wealth in front of the poor, avails of all the subsidies and freebies from the government and walks away tax free to the bank.